-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.12). Carvana posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.85.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,006. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.02 and a 200-day moving average of $260.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total value of $14,782,457.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,568.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.22, for a total transaction of $17,833,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,006.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 975,483 shares of company stock valued at $272,633,535. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Carvana by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Carvana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.