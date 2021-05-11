$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.64%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

