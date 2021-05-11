$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.61. NIKE posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 196.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.31.

NIKE stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.12. 7,972,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,471,817. NIKE has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.14. The company has a market cap of $216.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

