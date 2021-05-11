$0.59 EPS Expected for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $72.82. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

