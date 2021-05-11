$0.61 EPS Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $783,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 53,313 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 58,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.