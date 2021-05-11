$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. The Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of KHC opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. The Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $44.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 44,964 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

