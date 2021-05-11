$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Vectrus posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $355.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.81 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Vectrus by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 513,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,451,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vectrus by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,996,000 after purchasing an additional 49,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vectrus by 18.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,121. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $594.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.58.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

