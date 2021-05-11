$0.74 EPS Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.78. Welltower reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

NYSE WELL opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after buying an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,745,000 after buying an additional 989,664 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

