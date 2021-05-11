$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.23.

NYSE TDG opened at $601.37 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $303.51 and a 52 week high of $633.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $603.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $586.51.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Insiders sold a total of 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618 over the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.