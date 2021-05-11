$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.24.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $322.34 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $153,942,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

