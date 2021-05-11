$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.93. Patrick Industries reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,833.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $8.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,076,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $66,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,187,620.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,959 shares of company stock worth $15,612,913. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,549,000 after purchasing an additional 118,933 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at $9,830,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 77,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK stock traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, reaching $91.47. 105,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,669. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.