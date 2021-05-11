$10.00 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will post $10.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.08 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $9.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $39.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.90 million to $39.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $43.61 million, with estimates ranging from $42.81 million to $44.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LightPath Technologies.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

LPTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,842,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.