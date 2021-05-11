100,000 Shares in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.
NASDAQ:EBACU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04.
About European Biotech Acquisition
