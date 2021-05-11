10,670 Shares in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.30% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTH. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 17,223.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000.

PTH traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.07. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $105.38 and a twelve month high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

