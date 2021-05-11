$11.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report $11.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.21 billion and the highest is $12.73 billion. Tesla reported sales of $6.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $49.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.86 billion to $53.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $66.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.29 billion to $86.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $629.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,263.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $686.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.73. Tesla has a 12 month low of $152.66 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,053,529. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 34.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,972 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $103,219,000 after acquiring an additional 40,286 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 749.2% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 77.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Tesla by 11.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,895 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

