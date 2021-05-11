$11.42 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post $11.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.72 million and the highest is $12.14 million. Evolus reported sales of $10.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $108.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.71 million to $121.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $173.69 million, with estimates ranging from $152.84 million to $206.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOLS. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Evolus by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $387.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.