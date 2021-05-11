1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €27.39 ($32.22).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

DRI opened at €25.58 ($30.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 20.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.93. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 1 year high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.70.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.