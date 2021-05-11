$110.62 Million in Sales Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to report $110.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.42 million and the highest is $110.72 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year sales of $446.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.13 million to $447.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $485.85 million, with estimates ranging from $484.81 million to $486.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IBEX.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

IBEX stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. IBEX has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in IBEX by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 19.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in IBEX during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.