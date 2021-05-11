1,100,000 Shares in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,370,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 15.60% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 7,742.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOCL opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average is $65.96.

