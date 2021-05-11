1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €24.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) received a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.39 ($32.22).

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €25.58 ($30.09) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.93. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 12 month high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

