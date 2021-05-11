$127.47 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to post sales of $127.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.50 million and the highest is $132.33 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $75.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $540.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.80 million to $548.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $639.88 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $671.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,559.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $781,081.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,230.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,957,717 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $171,000.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.86.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

