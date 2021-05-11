14,800 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.37. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $76.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.048 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

