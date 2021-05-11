15,426 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,426 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Littelfuse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $252.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,719. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $287.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,066.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Insiders have sold 36,798 shares of company stock worth $9,949,487 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.