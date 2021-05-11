16,500 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Rapid7 by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RPD opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.65. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

