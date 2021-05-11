19,375 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.18.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,263. The company has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.26 and a 200 day moving average of $161.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

