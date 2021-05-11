$2.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.93. Teleflex posted earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $12.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $12.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $15.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $6.92 on Tuesday, reaching $400.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,591. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.10. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

