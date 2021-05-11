$20.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will announce sales of $20.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $20.58 billion. Humana posted sales of $19.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $81.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.73 billion to $81.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $88.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.96 billion to $91.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.45.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $469.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.93 and a 200-day moving average of $410.93. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.