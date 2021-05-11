$22.92 Million in Sales Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce sales of $22.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.93 million and the lowest is $22.90 million. Identiv reported sales of $19.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $100.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.05 million to $101.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $122.82 million, with estimates ranging from $116.24 million to $129.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on INVE. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Identiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Identiv by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Identiv has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $277.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 1.56.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

