22,289 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $70.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.