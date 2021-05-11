26,000 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,755,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,261 shares of company stock worth $4,793,563. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $431.98 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $457.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

