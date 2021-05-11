26,246 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 764,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78.

