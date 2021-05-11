26,429 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of FERG opened at $132.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.33. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $134.30.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FERG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

