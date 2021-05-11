27,492 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Purchased by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,615,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 3,442.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after purchasing an additional 395,391 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,416,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.68. 2,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,514. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.34, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.