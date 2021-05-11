$3.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to announce sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $16.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $19.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $200.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.96. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $202.61.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

