$33.15 Million in Sales Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report sales of $33.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $33.30 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $19.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $130.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $131.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $136.35 million, with estimates ranging from $133.30 million to $139.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INBK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $346.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

