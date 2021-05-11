$33.15 Million in Sales Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce sales of $33.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the highest is $33.30 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $19.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $130.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $131.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $136.35 million, with estimates ranging from $133.30 million to $139.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $41.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 136,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

