$4.60 Million in Sales Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will post sales of $4.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $24.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.09 million to $32.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.05 million, with estimates ranging from $21.86 million to $30.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock.

Shares of CASI opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $202.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 3,000,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,602,187.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $59,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 31,886 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after buying an additional 318,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

