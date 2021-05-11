$42.30 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to post sales of $42.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.20 million to $42.40 million. Broadwind posted sales of $54.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $174.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.40 million to $176.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $199.94 million, with estimates ranging from $191.60 million to $208.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BWEN shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadwind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadwind by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $76.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

