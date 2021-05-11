$44.89 Million in Sales Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report $44.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.20 million. International Seaways reported sales of $139.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $228.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $259.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $311.92 million, with estimates ranging from $297.50 million to $323.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%.

Several research firms have commented on INSW. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

International Seaways stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $569.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Seaways by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 82,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after buying an additional 250,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.