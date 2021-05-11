45,441 Shares in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Purchased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.77. 3,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,831. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

