$456.57 Million in Sales Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce $456.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $458.64 million and the lowest is $454.50 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $406.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%.

CACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 108,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after buying an additional 313,568 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 40,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $425.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $266.74 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

