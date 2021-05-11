$52.56 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will report $52.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the lowest is $51.94 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $50.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $212.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.73 million to $215.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $227.10 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $234.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,523,000 after buying an additional 164,367 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 147,529 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 697,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 66,878 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,549,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

