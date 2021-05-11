55I LLC Acquires 11,280 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

55I LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

PCY stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.