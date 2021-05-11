55I LLC Acquires 14,210 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 384.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resource Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 42,590 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $103.98 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.00 and a 200 day moving average of $124.27.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.