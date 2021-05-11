55I LLC Acquires 16,602 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

55I LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,716.6% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 191,181 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $80.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average is $74.84.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.