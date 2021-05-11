55I LLC Acquires Shares of 99,198 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

55I LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000. 55I LLC owned 0.46% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COMT. Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $7,032,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 154,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter.

COMT opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58.

