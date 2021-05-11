55I LLC Buys 3,092 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

55I LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $325.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.44. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $215.99 and a 1 year high of $342.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

