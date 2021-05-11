55I LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

55I LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,975 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

IEFA opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

