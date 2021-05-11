55I LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

55I LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned 0.41% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 103,489 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 129,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 72,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 64,339 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.