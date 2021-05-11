55I LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

55I LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $53.17.

